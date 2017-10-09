Latest ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Revealed

CHICAGO, IL (KBCWtv) – On Monday Night Football, the Vikings and the Bears were treated to Stormtroopers and fireworks during the halftime show. Everyone at Soldier Field was also treated with the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Soon after the trailer premiered online and within minutes the preview received over 2 million Facebook views.

Watch the trailer here on YouTube:



The latest preview features familiar characters from the original trilogy, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew). It also features characters introduced in The Force Awakens – Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega).

Also revealed was the latest poster for The Last Jedi:

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4UGpYqoeW — Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the eight installment in the Star Wars saga and will arrive in theaters on December 15th.

