The CW Fall 2017 Premiere Schedule

The CW’s new Fall season kicks off on Monday, October 9th with the return of Supergirl followed by the premiere of the new drama Valor. The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will premiere Tuesday, October 10th.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Riverdale moves into it’s new night followed by the series premiere of Dynasty. The 13th season of Supernatural kicks off Thursday, October 12th along with the return of Arrow on it’s new night and time.

Capping the week off, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is back with an all-new episode Friday, October 13th followed by Jane The Virgin premiering on it’s new night at 9:00pm.

The CW’s Fall 2017 launch will be as follows:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Time Period)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm ARROW (New Time Period)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm JANE THE VIRGIN (New Time Period)

