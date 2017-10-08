The CW Fall 2017 Premiere Schedule

The CW’s new Fall season kicks off on Monday, October 9th with the return of Supergirl followed by the premiere of the new drama ValorThe Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will premiere Tuesday, October 10th.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Riverdale moves into it’s new night followed by the series premiere of Dynasty. The 13th season of Supernatural kicks off Thursday, October 12th along with the return of Arrow on it’s new night and time.

Capping the week off, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is back with an all-new episode Friday, October 13th followed by Jane The Virgin premiering on it’s new night at 9:00pm.

kbcwfalltv17 01 The CW Fall 2017 Premiere Schedule

Fall 2017 (credit: The CW)

The CW’s Fall 2017 launch will be as follows:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9
8:00-9:00pm                 SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10
8:00-9:00pm                 THE FLASH (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Time Period)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11
8:00-9:00pm                 RIVERDALE (New Time Period)
9:00-10:00pm                DYNASTY (Series Premiere)              

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12
8:00-9:00pm                 SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                ARROW (New Time Period)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
8:00-9:00pm                 CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm                JANE THE VIRGIN (New Time Period)

© 2017 CBS Local Digital Media Group. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

The Goldbergs
Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live