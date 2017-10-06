Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Headlines San Jose ‘Poptopia’ Concert

SAN JOSE (KBCWtv) – On Friday, all hit music station 99.7NOW announced a stellar line-up for their upcoming winter season concert. ‘Poptopia’ is set to deliver the biggest artists to the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, December 2nd.





Afternoon jock, St. John revealed these artists to their ‘Poptopia’ line-up:

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

The Chainsmokers

Fifth Harmony

Logic

Niall Horan

Khalid

Dua Lipa

Swift is enjoying the success of her single “Look What You Made Me Do” which, at the time of it’s release in late August, broke three records for most streams in a 24 hour period. The song was played over eight million times on Spotify alone and beat out fellow ‘Poptopia’ artist and collaborator Ed Sheeran’s single-day record for “Shape of You.” According to the BBC, his song accumulated 6.87 million streams.

As for Sheeran, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer sparked some local controversy when he bypassed Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium from his massive North American stadium tour. The local curfew would require him to end his weeknight show early at 10:00pm. In May 2017, rockers U2 was fined $1,000 for surpassing the curfew.

VIDEO: Popular singer Ed Sheeran bypassing Levi’s Stadium because of local curfew

Tickets for 99.7NOW’s ‘Poptopia’ go on-sale to the general public at 10:00am on Saturday, October 14th at Ticketmaster.com and at 997NOW.com.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.