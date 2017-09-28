‘Seinfeld’, ‘Veep’ Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) – On Thursday, comedienne Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The award-winning star of Showtime’s Veep and hit sitcom Seinfeld tweeted “one in eight women get breast cancer”.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality,” she continued.

No further details were provided on her current condition, Louis-Dreyfus’ publicist says. She adds the comedienne “is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently won her 6th Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer in Veep.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.