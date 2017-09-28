Prince Harry Catches an Adorable Popcorn Thief

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 27: Prince Harry (R) sits with David Henson's wife Hayley Henson (L) and daugther Emily Henson at the Sitting Volleyball Finals during the Invictus Games 2017 at Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 27, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)
Prince Harry sits with David Henson's wife Hayley Henson and daugther Emily Henson (credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

TORONTO (KBCWtv) – It looks like Meghan Markle has some competition at winning the heart of Prince Harry. On Wednesday night, during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, the Prince’s popcorn was slowly getting pilfered by a precocious 2-year-old.

Positioned perfectly on her mother Hayley’s lap, the adorable girl in suspect, Emily Henson was caught on camera reaching over and picking out a couple pieces from Prince Harry’s box of popcorn.

Watch ‘Good Morning Britain’s’ video of the theft, here:

With the video going viral, some on the internet speculated Prince Harry already knew of the swindle, but many continued to cheer little Emily on.

Enjoy some of the incriminating, but adorable photos:
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 27: Hayley Henson and daughter Emily Henson sit with Prince Harry at the Sitting Volleyball Finals during the Invictus Games 2017 at Mattamy Athletic Centre on September 27, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

Little Emily is the daughter of former British Royal Air Force engineer and Paralympian David Henson, good friends with Prince Harry. In 2016, Harry cheered on the double amputee as he won the 200-meter run at the Orlando Invictus Games.

(photo credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Listen Live