Prince Harry Catches an Adorable Popcorn Thief

TORONTO (KBCWtv) – It looks like Meghan Markle has some competition at winning the heart of Prince Harry. On Wednesday night, during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, the Prince’s popcorn was slowly getting pilfered by a precocious 2-year-old.

Positioned perfectly on her mother Hayley’s lap, the adorable girl in suspect, Emily Henson was caught on camera reaching over and picking out a couple pieces from Prince Harry’s box of popcorn.

Watch ‘Good Morning Britain’s’ video of the theft, here:



With the video going viral, some on the internet speculated Prince Harry already knew of the swindle, but many continued to cheer little Emily on.

Innocence personified..what an adorable gesture, only a child could get away with that — Seema Pathak Sharma (@SeemaPathakSha1) September 28, 2017

😁👍amazing. — Nigel Sanders (@NigelSanders20) September 28, 2017

Haha class — Richard Johnson (@trickyrj1979) September 28, 2017

Enjoy some of the incriminating, but adorable photos:









Little Emily is the daughter of former British Royal Air Force engineer and Paralympian David Henson, good friends with Prince Harry. In 2016, Harry cheered on the double amputee as he won the 200-meter run at the Orlando Invictus Games.

(photo credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

