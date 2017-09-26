Where To Get Free Coffee On Friday’s National Coffee Day

(LIVE 105) – There’s a national holiday for seemingly everything these days & while some might go unnoticed (shout out to National Situational Awareness Day on September 26!) there’s plenty that are celebrated widely. For instance, this Friday (September 29) is National Coffee Day & that means you can score some deals on your daily brew, or even free cups.
Dunkin’ Donuts
You can get a FREE medium coffee on Friday with the purchase of any medium, or larger hot coffee. It’s a good way to celebrate this week’s opening of the new store in Fremont (5255 Mowry Ave.)
Krispy Kreme
The donut shop is offering free coffee all weekend starting on Friday. Get a free hot coffee in any size, or a small iced coffee for free…no purchase necessary.
Starbucks
While Starbucks won’t be giving away free coffee they will be changing all of their signage to reflect the brand’s ethical sourcing commitments & coffee farmer support.
Peet’s Coffee
On Friday, Peet’s coffee beans will be 25% off & you can get a free drip coffee, or tea with purchase of the beans.
7-Eleven
Free coffee for 7Rewards members Friday-Monday.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
25% off coffee & capsules on Friday morning
McDonald’s
Download the My McCafe app to get a free McCafe latte or frappe.
By Dallas
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.