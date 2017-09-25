Singer Marc Anthony Urges Trump To Help Puerto Rico

RELATED VIDEO: Millions in Puerto Rico Left Without Electricity in Maria’s Wake

(KBCWtv) – On Monday, singer Marc Anthony took to social media to send a message to President Donald Trump on assisting the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. The island nation has been ravaged by recent hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The Latin singer blatantly tweeted “Mr. President shut the f*** up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.”

Anthony is angered by the lack of humanitariam efforts to Puerto Rico, by the U.S. While over the weekend, the President’s caused an uproar with his comments with the NFL anthem protests.

Puerto Rico’s power grid is still crippled, a massive dam is about to collapse, hospitals lack running water and there is limited communication nationwide, according to TMZ.

Anthony’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez pledged $1 miilion in aid to support Puerto Rico and it’s recovery.

President Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for Puerto Rico. In a weekly address to the nation, Trump said they are “working with local authorities to help everyone impacted” by the recent storms and sends prayers to all affected by the hurricanes.

For Anthony, prayers may not be enough for Puerto Rico.



