Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Expecting First Child

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) — Several media outlets are reporting Kylie Jenner is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Sources say the 20-year-old Kardashian sister told her friends a couple of weeks ago and her family has known for a while. The source also says Jenner and Scott is really excited.

Jenner has been seeing the 25-year-old rapper since breaking up completely with ex Tyga in April this year.

TMZ’s source say the couple is going to welcome a baby girl.



