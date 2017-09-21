Fergie Still ‘Great Friends’ With Ex Josh Duhamel

VIDEO: Fergie Talks Split From Josh Duhamel – ‘We’re Just Not a Romantic Couple Anymore’

(KBCWtv) – Despite her split with husband Josh Duhamel, Fergie tells Entertainment Tonight they are still “great friends” who love one another, but are no longer a romantic couple. “…we are still Axl’s parents through and through,” she says.

During a screening for her new visual album, Double Dutchess at iPic Theaters Fulton Market in New York, the Black Eyed Peas artist told the Associated Press “the important thing is we’re a family” and “there’s so much love” that they share.

Fergie said her new music reflect “a lot of different relationships,” and that “feelings are feelings” and they “have to come out somewhere.”

Last week, the couple confirmed they had decided to separate early in the year, after eight years of marriage. But kept the news quiet.

