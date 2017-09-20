Ayesha Curry Named New Face of ‘CoverGirl’

(KBCWtv) – Golden State Warrior Steph Curry can now say he’s married to a ‘CoverGirl’. On Wednesday, the brand announced Ayesha Curry is their newest face of beauty. The ‘Food Network’ star now joins the ranks along with Katy Perry, Sofia Vergara and Queen Latifah.

CoverGirl announced Curry’s inclusion on Instagram with a photo of Curry in front of a mirror and a caption that read “Told you we had something cookin’ COVERGIRLS… 😉 So happy we don’t have to keep our lids on it anymore! 🥘 We are so beyond excited to announce our new #COVERGIRL, the beautiful inside and out, multi-talented #girlboss @ayeshacurry! 👸🏽💄 We are thrilled to welcome you (and your baby girls) into the #COVERGIRL family!”

The best-selling cookbook author, television host and mother of two, also posted a photo on Instagram of her sitting on a CoverGirl director’s chair. “Feeling blessed and grateful. 🙏🏽 Still such a dream. So happy I can finally tell everyone!!! @covergirl #COVERGIRLMADE”

“My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life,” Curry wrote in a press release. “I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now, through my partnership with CoverGirl, I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.”

Curry will be the face to the company’s new Peacock Flare Mascara line arriving in stores in November.

