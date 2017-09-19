South Lake Tahoe’s SnowGlobe Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NV (KBCWtv) – Touted as “Literally And Figuratively The Chillest Festival Ever,” South Lake Tahoe’s SnowGlobe Music Festival announced their lineup for 2017.

Headlining the New Year’s (December 29-31, 2017) bill includes Zedd, Dillon Francis, Porter Robinson, Travis Scott and features the Bay Area’s own E-40.

2017 Performers Include:

Khalid

Tycho DJ Set

Madeon

Alison Wonderland

Snakehips

Gryffin

Troyboi

San Holo

Lane 8

Jai Wolf

Petit Biscuit

Justin Martin

Shiba San

Tokimonsta

Manilla Killa

Quinn XCII

K?D

The Floozies

They.

Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage

Moon Boots

Nombe

Koan Sound

Oliver

Louis Futon

Spag Heddy

Kidnap Kid

Graves

Brasstracks

Krane

Luca Lush

Droeloe

Vindata

Falcons

Melvv

Opia

Lophiile

Oliver Tree

Alexander Lewis

Option 4

LP Giobbi

Cremes N Lotions

Syence

Cvrse

Brownies & Lemonade

SnowGlobe Fest will be held on the Community Play Field at The Lake Tahoe Community College campus and is an all-ages event. Unlike Coachella Music Festival, camping is not suggested as it is way too cold.

Even though the music festival is outdoors, there will be a number of enclosed, heated areas. Their Sierra and Igloo stages will be contained, but do get warm quickly.

There will be enclosed bar areas spread across the festival grounds for those who want to take a break from the action on the main stages and a list of food vendors attending the festival will be announced closer to the date of the event.

Tickets are currently on-sale through Eventbrite or visit bit.ly/SG17Tickets.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.