Niall Horan Reveals Bay Area Tour Dates

VIDEO: Niall Horan – Slow Hands (Acoustic)
By Scott T. Sterling
(RADIO.COM) – Hot on the heels of sharing his new single, “Too Much to Ask,” former One Direction singer Niall Horan has revealed an extensive run of North American tour dates.
Touring in support of his forthcoming solo debut, Flicker, which is set to drop on Oct. 20, Horan launches his at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles later this month, hitting similarly intimate venues around North American (with a pair of shows in Brazil and Mexico) before wrapping up in San Francisco towards the end of November.
The singer has already made his summer plans for 2018 with a slew of shows across the continent in larger amphitheaters. Country star Maren Morris will join Horan on most of those shows as the opening act.
See Niall Horan’s extensive tour itinerary below:
Niall Horan – Flicker Sessions 2017 Tour Dates
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/26 – Mexico City, Mexico @ El Plaza Condesa
10/01 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/01 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/03 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/04 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
11/06 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
11/09 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
11/17 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
United States/Canada 2018
07/18 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
07/20 – Dallas, TX* @ Starplex Pavilion
07/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/28 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/31 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
08/02 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/05 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/17 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
08/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
08/25 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
08/28 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/2 – Allentown, PA @ The Great Allentown Fair
09/5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/7 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/14 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
09/22 – Tampa, FL* @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
*Maren Morris not supporting
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.