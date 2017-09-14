Watch The Previews For The Fall Shows On KBCWtv

Filed Under: fall, Previews, Trailers

The CW’s new season begins October 9th!
Watch free full episodes the next day on The CW App!

 

MONDAYS | Starting October 9th

Supergirl | Official Season 3 Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm


 

Valor | Rise Up Trailer | The CW | 9:00pm

TUESDAYS | Starting October 10th

The Flash | The Flash Reborn Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm


 

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow | Time Remix Trailer | The CW | 9:00pm

WEDNESDAYS | Starting October 11th

Riverdale | Motive Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm


 

Dynasty | King Trailer | The CW | 9:00pm

THURSDAYS | Starting October 12th

Supernatural | Official Season 13 Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm


 

Arrow | Hero Trailer | The CW | 9:00pm

FRIDAYS | Starting October 13th

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend | To the Extreme Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm


© 2017 CBS Local Digital Media Group. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live