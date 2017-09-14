Watch The Previews For The Fall Shows On KBCWtv

The CW’s new season begins October 9th!

MONDAYS | Starting October 9th

Supergirl | Official Season 3 Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm





Valor | Rise Up Trailer | The CW | 9:00pm



TUESDAYS | Starting October 10th

The Flash | The Flash Reborn Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm





DC’s Legends of Tomorrow | Time Remix Trailer | The CW | 9:00pm

WEDNESDAYS | Starting October 11th

Riverdale | Motive Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm





Dynasty | King Trailer | The CW | 9:00pm

THURSDAYS | Starting October 12th

Supernatural | Official Season 13 Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm





Arrow | Hero Trailer | The CW | 9:00pm

FRIDAYS | Starting October 13th

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend | To the Extreme Trailer | The CW | 8:00pm





