Rebel Wilson Tweets Vindication In Defamation Lawsuit

The comedienne was awarded $3.66 million by a judge in Australia...
Filed Under: Bauer Media, Defamation, Rebel Wilson, Twitter
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 15: Rebel Wilson speaks to the media as her security personnel looks on on June 15, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. After a three week trial, a jury of six has returned unanimous verdicts in favour of Wilson. Rebel Wilson launched action Bauer Media, the publisher of Woman's Day, over a series of articles she alleges portrayed her as a serial liar and cost her movie roles in Hollywood. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Rebel Wilson (credit: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

(KBCWtv) – An Australian judge awarded $3.66 million to comedienne Rebel Wilson on Wednesday over a defamation lawsuit against a magazine that reported she lied about her age, the origins of her first name and her upbringing.

According to People Magazine, the Pitch Perfect actress sued Bauer Media over stories saying a former classmate accused the actress of “being seven years older” and “went by a different name” in high school.

The 37-year-old Bridesmaids star first joked about the story on Twitter. “OMG I’m actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as “CC Chalice” ….thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome x”

However, in court, Wilson said the articles published by Bauer Media resulted in her losing two movies “under the belief that she was a serial liar.”

In June, the courts ruled in Wilson’s favor citing that the articles were in fact defamatory. On Wednesday, Justice John Dixon awarded Wilson a massive sum, four times bigger than any previous defamation case in Australian history.

“Substantial vindication can only be achieved by an award of damages that underscores that Ms. Wilson’s reputation,” Dixon said. “…as an actress of integrity was wrongly damaged in a manner that affected her marketability in a huge worldwide marketplace,” – according to CNN.

Wilson tweeted her appreciation “Thank you again for the love and support! I am humbled x.”

See all of Rebel Wilson’s tweets here:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live