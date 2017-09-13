Filming Wraps Up In San Francisco On ‘Ant-Man’ Sequel

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCWtv) – Filming has wrapped up in San Francisco for Marvel Studios latest superhero movie Ant-Man & The Wasp.

The production crew on the Russian Hill area closed off several streets for Wednesday’s shoot which comprised of car stunts, high speed car chase scenes and simulated gunfire. Some residents took to social media and did a little filming of their own.

Just another day on our sundeck 🤓🔆 #behindthescenes #antmanandthewasp #cherryblue #marvelstudios #pymparticles A post shared by vivsinym (@vivsinym) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

KCBS’ Foodie Chap happen to be in front of the CBS building at the corner of Battery and Vallejo Streets and also caught some of the action on Instagram.

The first ‘Ant-Man’ movie was also shot in San Francisco in August 2014. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and recently announced for the sequel, Michelle Pfeiffer. We last saw Rudd as ‘Ant-Man’ in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.

Ant-Man & The Wasp is slated to arrive in theaters on July 6, 2018



