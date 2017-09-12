J.J. Abrams Returns To Direct Final Star Wars Film

SAN FRANCISCO (KBCWtv) – On Tuesday, Lucasfilm announced J.J. Abrams will assume directing duties for the final Star Wars film, Episode 9. The news comes after last week’s announcement of former Episode 9 director, Colin Trevorrow’s exit.

J.J. Abrams to write and direct Star Wars Episode IX. https://t.co/aVF8UWaK0e pic.twitter.com/YrjgZZNxUx — Star Wars (@starwars) September 12, 2017

Abrams will also write Episode 9 along with Chris Terrio, screenwriter of 2012’s Argo.

In a brief statement, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said “With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,”

Kennedy, along with Michelle Rejwan and Abrams will produce the film under Lucasfilm and Bad Robot.

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled to release in theaters on May 24, 2019.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.