‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Signs On For Sequel

Filed Under: Director, Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot as "Wonder Woman" (credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) — Warner Bros. has confirmed Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has officially signed on to direct the sequel, according to Variety.

The critically acclaimed superhero movie earned over $816 million worldwide during the summer 2017 release. Jenkins was the top choice for the sequel, especially when the negotiations took several months to finalize her return.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 25: Director Patty Jenkins arrives at the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages Theatre on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Patty Jenkins (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Though Warner Bros. declined to comment on Jenkins’ salary for the next film, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter her take home would range between the $7 million to $9 millon mark. Which would make Jenkins the highest-paid female filmmaker in history.

Gal Gadot will also reprise her role in the sequel which is expected to be released in theaters on December 13, 2019.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live