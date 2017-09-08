Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Spotted Holding Hands

By Rachel McRady

(ET ONLINE) – Well, well, well! After years of keeping their romance under wraps, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes all but confirmed their long-rumored relationship on Monday.

The extremely secretive pair were spotted holding hands while walking down a public beach in Malibu, California, and ET will have the first look at the photos on tonight’s show.

This marks the first time the couple has freely shown PDA out in the open since they were first linked in 2013. During the romantic outing, the two strolled barefoot in the sand with Holmes, 38, wearing a blue printed dress and shades while Foxx, 49, sported a navy T-shirt and sweatpants.

“They seemed to be pretty cautious about being spotted together, but were having fun,” an eyewitness tells ET. “They seemed to really appreciate every moment together because Jamie did not leave her side. They held hands as they walked on the beach and seemed really relaxed and playful. They were splashing around and dancing in the water with their clothes on. They looked like a pair of young kids in love.”

Foxx even filmed Holmes with his phone as she danced around the beach. “The pair also sat down very close to each other, chatting for a while outside and spoke rather intimately,” the eyewitness adds.

They later returned to a beach-side home where a small group of friends was also enjoying the holiday weekend.

Though Foxx and Holmes have been a rumored couple for years, they have frequently denied any romantic connection. In 2013, Foxx told ET’s Nancy O’Dell, “[The rumors] are one hundred percent not true. In fact, it’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people.”

However, they have been spotted together several times throughout the years. In April, a fan snapped a photo of the two having dinner together in New York City and a source told ET that the pair was going strong, enjoying frequent quiet date nights that they “cater in.”

