New Trailer For ‘Flatliners’ Reboot Released Starring Nina Dobrev

(KBCWtv) – Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the latest movie reboot of Flatliners. The first trailer was revealed in July.

The film has a similar storyline to the 1990 original. Five medical students explore the afterlife by stopping their hearts for short time periods, in the attempts to trigger a near-death experience.

The reboot stars Academy Award nominee Ellen Page, Diego Luna of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Nina Dobrev from The Vampire Diaries, James Norton of Happy Valley, and Kiersey Clemens from Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. The film is dreicted by Niels Arden Oplev, best known for his work with the original The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

The original 1990 film was directed by Joel Schumacher and starred Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, William Baldwin, Oliver Platt and Kevin Bacon. Although not seen in the trailers, Sutherland’s character “Nelson” is credited, according to IMDB.com.

The resurrected Flatliners reboot will be out in theaters on September 29th.



