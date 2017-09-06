Zendaya Recognized As a “Gamechanger” From GLSEN

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) — Zendaya is a game-changer, a honor The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network has given the Oakland actress and singer.

At a GLSEN gala slated for October, the 21-year-old actress will be presented the Gamechanger Award by the organization. The award is given to those recognized as the next generation of leaders. Zendaya was chosen for her commitment to social justice.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star spoke out during her acceptance speech at last month’s Teen Choice Awards. Zendaya encouraged her peers to become more engaged with current events and to speak up on what they feel is right.

Zendaya will be recognized at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards in Beverly Hills on October 20th, 2017.

