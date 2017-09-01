Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell Rushed To The Hospital

MEMPHIS, TN (KBCWtv) – On Thursday, San Jose band Smash Mouth cancelled their show when lead singer Steve Harwell was rushed to the hospital. He was suffering the effects of cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease where the heart is enlarged and weakens. Making it difficult to pump blood, a condition Harwell has for 2 years.

During soundcheck, the 50-year-old tells TMZ he was having trouble breathing when he immediately decided to cancel the performance and take an Uber to the hospital. Harwell said he wasn’t feeling well for the past several days, but was able to play the night before.

Cardiomyopathy can get flared up due to a virus or when drinking. Harwell said he was not drinking at the time.

Since being admitted, his doctors have given him steroids and inhalers while being on oxygen and IV drip. Harwell plans to check out from the hospital on Friday to perform that same night at The Wildey Theatre in Illinois.

Well wishes go out to the “All-Star” singer.



