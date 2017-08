SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Attention all Bay Area Big Brother fans.

Thursday night’s San Francisco 49ers exhibition game will be airing on KPIX 5 so tonight’s Big Brother episode will be airing on our sister station — KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12 at 9 p.m.

So here’s tonight schedule: The entire CBS Television Network Schedule will air on KBCW (Channel 44, Cable 12) beginning at 8 p.m.

8 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait

8:30 p.m. — Kevin Can Wait

9 p.m. — Big Brother

10 p.m. — Zoo