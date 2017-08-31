‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Actress Changed Name Over Discriminatory Hollywood Casting

(KBCWtv) – Chloe Bennet stars as Daisy “Quake” Johnson on the hit superhero series Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Bennet says Hollywood would have never had casted her if her name was “Chloe Wang Bennet”.

Responding to actor Ed Skrein’s Twitter announcement to step down from a role in the upcoming “Hellboy” reboot due to accusations of whitewashing, Bennet praised Skrein in making the brave decision. “Thank you @edskrein for standing up against hollywoods continuous insensitivity and flippant behavior towards the Asian American community.”

A commenter trolled Bennet’s praise by noting her name change. Bennet responded back with full force.

“Changing my last name doesn’t change the fact that my BLOOD is half Chinese, that I lived in China, speak Mandarin or that I was culturally raised both American and Chinese,” the actress clapped back. It means I had to pay my rent, and Hollywood is racist and wouldn’t cast me with a last name that made them uncomfortable.”

The commenter has since deleted their previous post as fans continuously applauded Bennet.

Encore episodes of Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' can be seen locally every Sunday at 5:00pm on KBCWtv 44 Cable 12.



