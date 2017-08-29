The Internet Can’t Handle Natalie Imbruglia’s ‘Torn’ Is a Cover

(KBCWtv) – Goes to show many 90’s kids are now a strong force in social media. Entertainment Weekly says the internet cannot handle the fact that Natalie Imbruglia’s 1997 hit song ‘Torn’ is actually a cover.

The original song was written by Los Angeles band Ednaswap in 1993. But, for some reason, they didn’t get around to record it. That honor goes to the Danish singer Lis Sørensen who retitled the song to “Brændt” which translated from Danish to English as “burnt”.

Check out the video:



In 1995, Ednaswap finally recorded their version, which has a slow, rock melodic tone to it. Watch their music video below:

In 1997, Imbruglia delivered her cover to the masses and become an instant hit in the United States, Britain and in her homeland of Australia.

Those who who didn’t know Imbruglia’s version was actually a cover took to Twitter and voiced their shock to the “mind-blowing” revelation.

Twitter user @VilinskiKonjic wrote “every “90s kid” comes of age 3 times:

• 18th birthday

• 21st birthday

• the day they find out natalie imbruglia’s version of torn is a cover”

every "90s kid" comes of age 3 times:

• 18th birthday

• 21st birthday

• the day they find out natalie imbruglia's version of torn is a cover — horse the band (@VilinskiKonjic) August 24, 2017

Another wrote “…you have shaken everyone I know to their core”

Fyi this is the only thing being discussed in my friend group today, you have shaken everyone I know to their core — Democracy Diva (@democracydiva) August 24, 2017

Another fittingly wrote “I’m all out of faith”

I'm all out of faith And I'm surprised no one responded with that yet — Benjamin S Wolf (@bswolf) August 24, 2017

We still love the song. It’s essential to every 90’s pop playlist.



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.