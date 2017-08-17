Shawn Mendes’ Unisex “Signature” Fragrance Now Available

(KBCWtv) – Beyoncé has “Heat.” David Beckham has “Instinct.” Britney Spears has “Fantasy” and now, Shawn Mendes joins the ranks of celebritiy fragrances with his line called “Signature.”

In developing his “Signature” scent, Mendes tells The Hollywood Reporter “Growing up, I was very big on candles and lotions,” he said. “These are all the smells that I like.”

The transparent, aquamarine bottle design is topped with a bronze cap, wrapped in a guitar string and a pick dangling on the front of the bottle. “I wanted to create something very real,” Mendes said

The unisex scent is described as a “nod to the singer’s Canadian roots.” One whiff and you will be able to detect hints of maple with “tropical notes of pineapple” and “McIntosh apple and lemon oil.” The base is comprised of “Dulce de Leche, white cedar and skin musk.”

With celebrity backing, most fragrances sell quite well. Alice@97.3’s Morning show producer Uzette Salazar says there’s an entire section of celebrity scents at Ulta.

Shawn Mendes’ “Signature” is now available at Macy’s and retails for $20.00 for a .33 oz rollerball size bottle and $59.50 for a 3.4 oz size.

