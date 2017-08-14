Shade Of Purple Named After Prince’s Symbol

CARLSTADT, NJ (KBCWtv) — On Monday, the estate of Prince announced a shade of purple inspired by the late singer/songwriter will be dubbed “Love Symbol #2” along with his custom-made Yamaha piano.

The Pantone Color Institute named the color after the symbol that Prince used in place of his name in 1993 after a long battle with his record label Warner Bros. Records over ownership of his master recordings. When the contract expired in 2000, he reverted back to using “Prince”.

Prince was found dead at his Minnesota home on April 21st, 2016. Authorities say he died at the age of 57 from an opioid overdose.

