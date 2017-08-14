Shade Of Purple Named After Prince’s Symbol

August 14, 2017 12:57 PM
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Prince performs onstage during the "HitnRun" tour at The Fox Theatre on April 9, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for NPG Records 2015)
Prince (credit: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

CARLSTADT, NJ (KBCWtv) — On Monday, the estate of Prince announced a shade of purple inspired by the late singer/songwriter will be dubbed “Love Symbol #2” along with his custom-made Yamaha piano.

The Pantone Color Institute named the color after the symbol that Prince used in place of his name in 1993 after a long battle with his record label Warner Bros. Records over ownership of his master recordings. When the contract expired in 2000, he reverted back to using “Prince”.

Prince was found dead at his Minnesota home on April 21st, 2016. Authorities say he died at the age of 57 from an opioid overdose.

