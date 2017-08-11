Google’s Hip Hop Doodle Celebrates 44 Years of DJs

August 11, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Anniversary, DJ, Hip Hop, Google, Google Doodle
Google's Hip Hop Doodle (credit: Google )

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KBCWtv) – On August 11, 1973, DJ Kool Herc helped lay the musical foundation of what became to be known as Hip Hop. In celebration of the 44th anniversary of this momentous event, Google’s doodle, the logo on their homepage has been transformed to two turntables and a mixer. The essential instruments of a DJ.

It’s the first Hip Hop inspired Google Doodle and is narrated by Fab Five Freddy of Yo! MTV Raps. According to Billboard, Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Head of Music, Def Jam Creative Director Cey Adams, Hip Hop Producer Prince Paul and along with Google Doodle conceived the entire project.

Related: Book Documents Standout Role Of Filipino DJs In Bay Area Music History


The animation begins with a quick history lesson and moves on to a tutorial of how to mix songs together, match up the break beats and encourages users how to scratch. The “record crate” allows you to pick from several beats from Billy Squier, George Clinton, The Isley Brothers, DeBarge and more. Give it a try, here.

Google’s Hip Hop Doodle will last for 40 hours.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live