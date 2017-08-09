Amber Heard Splits With Billionaire Elon Musk

August 9, 2017 10:29 AM
Amber Heard & Elon Musk (credit: Randy Shropshire/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KBCWtv) — Amber Heard took to Instagram to announce her break-up with Tesla automaker Elon Musk.

The 31-year-old actress wrote that she was going through “difficult, very human times” and that she and Musk still “care deeply for one another and remain close.”

In April, the couple were very public about their romance and took to social media to profess it.

The SpaceX billionaire has been married three times before and has five children. Heard divorced Johnny Depp after a tumultuous break-up. Their divorce was finalized last year.

