Rihanna Rocks Brand New Blue-Green Hairstyle

VIDEO: Chris Brown Comments on Rihanna’s Instagram



By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Rihanna is the queen of bold looks. She decided to switch up her look again this past weekend, where she debuted her new turquoise-colored hairstyle.

The “Work” singer posted a video on social media Sunday (August 6) to reveal her new hair color with the caption, “when yo hurr ready for crop ova.” She was referring to the Barbados’ Crop Over Festival she attended.

Check out RiRi’s new hairstyle below:

when yo hurr ready for crop ova' A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

crawpova. '17 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

crawpova '17 #AuraForCropOva @aura_experience A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

