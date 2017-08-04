Upcoming ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode 4 Leaked Online

August 4, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Game of Thrones, HBO, Leak
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 (credit: Helen Sloan/HBO)

(KBCWtv) – The latest episode of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones was leaked online, but not by hackers.

According to the Associated Press, a subsidiary of 21st Century Fox, Star India acknowledged Friday that they were the source of the leak and is investigating what exactly happened. The media company reaches over 700 million viewers a month all over India and to 100+ countries.

The leak comes days after HBO suffered a cyberattack where programming data and proprietary information was stolen. The leaked eipsode had nothing to do with that incident, HBO says.

The 4th episode of Game of Thrones’ seventh season is set to air on Sunday, during it’s regular scheduled programming.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live