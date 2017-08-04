‘Despacito’ Top YouTube’s Most Viewed Video At Over 3 Billion

(KBCWtv) – It was less than a month when Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s song “See You Again” overtook Psy’s “Gangnam Style” as Most Watched Video on YouTube. Now, Khalifa & Puth’s song was ousted by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s infectious song “Despacito.”

On Friday, San Bruno-based YouTube announced the original version of “Despacito” has been viewed over 3 billion times and has surpassed that mark for the first time. Not even the remixed version of the song that features pop star Justin Bieber has reached a billion. That version has been seen more than 464 million times.

By the end of July, “Despacito” reached over 4.6 billion plays across all streaming platforms including Spotify, Pandora and SoundCloud combined.

“Despacito” also has the most “Likes” on YouTube.



