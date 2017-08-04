Anne Hathaway Celebrates ‘The Princess Diaries’ Sweet Sixteen Anniversary

(KBCWtv) – It’s been sixteen years since Anne Hathaway’s character Mia Thermopolis was plucked away from San Francisco to become Queen of her fictional Kingdom of Genovia.

On Friday, Hathaway took to Instagram to post a clip from her hit Disney film The Princess Diaries where Mia tells her mother (played by Caroline Goodall) “You know, most kids hope for a car for their 16th birthday, not a country!”

The Academy Award-winner captioned the social media post with “Happy Birthday Princess (Thanks Garry) #sweetsixteen #mia4evah”

Fans of Hathaway are eargerly awaiting her next film, Ocean’s Eight, a female version of the popular all-star Ocean Eleven films starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. Co-starring with Hathaway include Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Olivia Munn, Dakota Fanning, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Katie Holmes and Mindy Kaling.

