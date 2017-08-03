‘Dukes Of Hazzard’s’ Tom Wopat Arrested On Indecent Assault And Drug Charges

WALTHAM, Mass. (KBCWtv) — The actor best known for his role as “Luke Duke” in the hit 80’s series “The Dukes of Hazzard” is looking at indecent assault & battery and drug charges in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The actor was set to open Thursday night in the musical production of 42nd Street at the Reagle Music Theatre based in Waltham.

TMZ reports the indecent assault charge stems from a woman connected to the show’s production, where Wopat allegedly put his hands down her pants. After actively searching for the actor, police pulled over Wopat who was in his Ford Bronco and then placed him under arrest.

Law enforcement tells TMZ they found a “small baggie” of cocaine in Wopat’s possesion.

According to the Middlesex district attorney’s office, the 65-year-old actor is to be arraigned at the Waltham District Court on Thursday.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.