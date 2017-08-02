CW’s ‘Legends’ Welcomes Muslim-American Character To The Series

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KBCWtv) – On Wednesday, the CW series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” welcomed a Muslim character to the cast. “Zari” a Muslim-American woman from the future will join the cast of time travelers.

Actress Tala Ashe will bring “Zari Adrianna Tomaz” to life in the upcoming Fall season. Though she was born in Iran, Ashe grew up in Ohio and says she quite proud to be part of the diverse group of actors. “The Legends are this tapestry that reflects the America of today,” Ashe said.

During the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, executive producer Marc Guggenheim said bringing “Zari” into the mix is not a “political statement, nor is the character’s religion” a factor on the show.

Guggenheim said “…such things as religion, race and sexual orientation take a back seat to other personal traits.” He describes “Zari” as a computer hacker, living 25 years into the future.

Season 3 of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” premieres on The CW on October 10th, 2017.

