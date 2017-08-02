Coldplay Honor Chester Bennington by Covering Linkin Park’s ‘Crawling’

"Thank you Coldplay. It sounded beautiful," posted Mike Shinoda. August 2, 2017 5:29 AM
VIDEO: Coldplay Chris Martin tribute to Chester Bennington

 
By Jon Wiederhorn

(RADIO.COM) – During Coldplay’s show Tuesday night, August 1st at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, vocalist Chris Martin took a moment to dedicate a cover of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” to the late Chester Bennington, reports LIVE 105.

“Thank you Coldplay. It sounded beautiful,” posted Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda on Instagram.

Thank you @coldplay 🙏🏽 It sounded beautiful.

A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on

Coldplay will return to the Bay Area on October 4th for a show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

