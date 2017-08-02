Coldplay Honor Chester Bennington by Covering Linkin Park’s ‘Crawling’

VIDEO: Coldplay Chris Martin tribute to Chester Bennington
By Jon Wiederhorn
(RADIO.COM) – During Coldplay’s show Tuesday night, August 1st at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, vocalist Chris Martin took a moment to dedicate a cover of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” to the late Chester Bennington, reports LIVE 105.
“Thank you Coldplay. It sounded beautiful,” posted Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda on Instagram.
Coldplay will return to the Bay Area on October 4th for a show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
