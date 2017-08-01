Miley Cyrus Shares Sexy Bedroom Selfie with Her Dogs

August 1, 2017 4:57 AM
Filed Under: Dogs, Instagram, Miley Cyrus, Selfie
WANTAGH, NY - JUNE 03: Miley Cyrus poses backstage at 103.5 KTU's KTUphoria 2017 presented by AT&T at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 3, 2017 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeart Media)
Miley Cyrus (credit: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images)

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Known animal lover Miley Cyrus has shared a sweet, and sexy, selfie post with some of her furry friends.

Her dogs Emu, Dora and Mary Jane are cuddled up in bed with the singer, who appears topless, with a hint of her dream-catcher tattoo showing over the edge of the covers.

It’s a good thing several strategically placed flower emojis cover up some of the more delicate parts.

🌺🌸🌹🌸🌺🌹

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Cyrus is co-headlining the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival slated for September 22nd and 23rd.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live