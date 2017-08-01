Miley Cyrus Shares Sexy Bedroom Selfie with Her Dogs

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Known animal lover Miley Cyrus has shared a sweet, and sexy, selfie post with some of her furry friends.

Her dogs Emu, Dora and Mary Jane are cuddled up in bed with the singer, who appears topless, with a hint of her dream-catcher tattoo showing over the edge of the covers.

It’s a good thing several strategically placed flower emojis cover up some of the more delicate parts.

🌺🌸🌹🌸🌺🌹 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Cyrus is co-headlining the two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival slated for September 22nd and 23rd.



