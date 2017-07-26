‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel Announced

July 26, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Dc Comics, Gal Gadot, San Diego Comic-Con, Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot as 'Wonder Woman' (credit: Warner Bros.)

(RADIO ALICE) – Warner Bros. and DC Comics officially announced a sequel to Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman at San Diego Comic-Con.

Wonder Woman is currently the third highest-grossing Warner Bros. film of all time, the highest-grossing film by a female director, and the highest-grossing film of 2017, so it is not surprising a sequel has been green lit.

No date or plot details were revealed but never fear you can get your Gal Gadot/Diana of Themyscira in Justice League opening on November 17, 2017.

 

feet ‘Wonder Woman’ Sequel AnnouncedBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live