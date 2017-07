By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry is not afraid to poke fun at herself, as seen in a recent Instagram post the singer shared to tease her upcoming “Swish Swish” music video.

In the ridiculous photo, Perry is seen reacting to getting hit in the cheek with a basketball. She hilariously captioned the image, writing, “Be the ball they said, become one they said.”

Be the ball they said, become one they said 🤦🏼‍♀️ #swishswish A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

There is currently no release date for the upcoming video.

