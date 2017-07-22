Steven Spielberg Reveals ‘Ready Player One’ Footage At Comic-Con

July 22, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Comic-con, Ready Player One, San Diego Comic-Con, Steven Spielberg
VIDEO: Ready Player One – SDCC Teaser – Warner Bros. UK

SAN DIEGO (KBCWtv) — On Saturday, as part of the Warner Bros. panel, director Steven Spielberg revealed footage from his latest movie, Ready Player One at San Diego Comic-Con.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: (L-R) Director Steven Spielberg, writer Ernest Cline and actor Tye Sheridan attend the Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(L-R) Director Steven Spielberg, writer Ernest Cline and actor Tye Sheridan (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In front of a packed Hall H, 6,500+ attendees welcomed the acclaimed director with a standing ovation and applauded at all the first-to-be-seen visuals from the movie. The film is rich in 80’s pop culture references. Many of which can be seen in the trailer above. Expect to see references from Back to the Future, Iron Giant, Lord of the Rings and Nightmare on Elm Street.

Based on the novel by author Ernest Cline, Ready Player One stars T.J. Miller from Silicon Valley, Ben Mendelsohn from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Simon Pegg from Star Trek, and Tye Sheridan of X-Men: Apocalypse.

Cline, who is also the screenwriter for the film adaptation, credits Spielberg for inspiring him to “learn how to be a storyteller.” Spielberg tells the audience at Comic-Con that he initially felt a younger director would be more suited for the film. He felt a younger director would connect with virtual reality better. Spielberg says the VR took 2 1/2 years to complete.

Ready Player One opens in theaters March 30, 2018.

