‘The Originals’ To End After Fifth Season

(KBCWtv) – On Thursday, executive producer Julie Plec announced ‘The Originals’ will end after the fifth season. The creator of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ spin-off tweeted the announcement, inviting fans to help them say “goodbye” to the show.

Plec made the announcement prior to her arrival at the annual San Diego Comic-Con where her shows has panels. She does hint that it may not be the total end of her vampires. “And know that in a show about an immortal family who believes in ‘Always and Forever,’” Plec writes. “It’s never really the end of the story…” Reports indicate TVD’s Caroline Forbes will be making an appearance on the show. Caroline is played by Candice King.

The announcement comes exactly one year to when Plec said The Vampire Diaries were to end it’s run.

Filming of the final season begins Monday.



