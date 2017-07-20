Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide By Hanging

(RADIO.COM) – Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington is dead at the age of 41, the Los Angeles County Coroner has confirmed to CBS News.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias told the Associated Press “they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.”

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the singer hanged himself at a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County.

Palos Verdes police confirm to the Radio.com that they responded to a call on 28oo block of Via Victoria at 8:56 a.m. PT.

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, the singer also committed suicide by hanging on May 18 of this year. Shortly after Cornell’s passing Bennington penned a passionate letter to the late Soundgarden singer.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

