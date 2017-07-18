iHeartRadio Music Festival Announces 2017 Line-up

Watch the festival stream live on CWTV.com on September 22nd & 23rd! July 18, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: #CWiHeartRadio, Concert, iHeartRadio, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Las Vegas, Ryan Seacrest, T-Mobile Arena
VIDEO: iHeartRadio Music Festival 2017 Lineup

LAS VEGAS, NV (KBCWtv) – On Tuesday, iHeartRadio announced their 20+ artist line-up for the iHeartRadio Music Festival, arriving in the Fall.

Pink, Coldplay, Lorde, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Kesha has been confirmed to be on the bill at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two-day festival is slated for September 22nd and 23rd with tickets going on sale on Friday, July 28th.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Lorde performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

iHeartRadio Music Festival (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Other performers include Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan and Thomas Rhett. The festival’s “daytime performers” include Migos, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini and more. Ryan Seacrest will take-on hosting duties for both nights of the festival.

Both nights will stream live on The CW’s mobile app and on their website. A special two-night special with highlights from the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival will air on The CW on Wednesday, October 4th and Thursday, October 5th.

The special can be seen locally on KBCWtv 44 Cable 12.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

