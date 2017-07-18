Ed Sheeran Returns To Twitter After a Quick Disappearance

By R. Del Rosario



(KBCWtv) – And he’s back! It seems that Ed Sheeran’s way to “unfriend the unfriendlies” seem to have worked.

Sheeran removed his Twitter account Tuesday morning, a couple of days after the season premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Sheeran made a guest cameo playing a minstrel-like soldier who caught the ears of Arya Stark, played by uber-Sheeran fan, Maisie Williams.

The 26-year-old’s Twitter account was besieged with online trolls, mocking his performance on the hit medieval series. As much as he tried to ignore the negative feedback, Sheeran decided to temporarily close his account. Which left many confused as to why the singer drop social media.

Hours later, the “Shape of You” singer reactivated his Twitter account with less followers than before. He went from 19 million followers, down just a few thousand at 14 million. Also, Sheeran’s tweets after 2013 are no longer visible. Currently, only 3 tweets from 2013 remain.

In an interview with The Sun, Sheeran called Twitter a platform for “saying mean things” and was trying to figure out “why people dislike” him so much.

At least his Instagram remains intact.



