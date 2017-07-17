See Ryan Phillippe’s Instagram Picture After ‘Freak Accident’

July 17, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: BrokenLeg, Injury, Instagram, Ryan Phillippe, Shooter, Social Media, Twitter

(KBCWtv) – Actor Ryan Phillippe posted a photo of himself on Instagram laying on a hospital bed with a broken leg, swollen foot, while giving the “thumbs-up” sign.

i'm going to be ok & i appreciate your concern. -🖤 me

A post shared by @ryanphillippe on

Phillippe posted the photo on Monday to “shoot down” rumors he severely injured himself on the set of his hit USA series, Shooter. Actually, Phillippe broke his leg during a family outing on Sunday. He tweeted his leg needed “surgical attention,” but will make a full recovery.

