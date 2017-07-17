New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Released

(KBCWtv) – Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Watch the action-packed preview above…

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario) and co-stars Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad) once again, playing the “big bad” in a movie. The film takes place 30 years after the events of Ridley Scott’s original sci-fi classic.

Gosling plays a Los Angeles police officer who uncovers a long-buried secret that can drive society into chaos. LAPD Officer K (Gosling) must find blade runner, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing for 30 years, for help.

The sequel also stars Ana de Armas (War Dogs), Sylvia Hoeks (The Best Offer), Robin Wright (Wonder Woman, House of Cards), Mackenzie Davis (The Martian), Carla Juri (Wetlands), Lennie James (Walking Dead), Dave Bautista (Guardians of The Galaxy 1 & 2) and Edward James Olmos, who also reprises his role as Gaff.

The first trailer for Blade Runner 2049 released in early May.

Blade Runner 2049 is slated to release in theaters October 6th.



