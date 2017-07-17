Bay Area County Fair Guide

A family adventure to the County Fair is one of our favorite summer pastimes. Corn dogs and carnival rides, fireworks and farm animals; there is something fun for every ranch-hand on your farm at any one of these Bay Area’s County Fairs.
Solano County Fair
900 Fairgrounds Dr.
Vallejo, CA 94589
www.scfair.com
Dates:
Wednesday, August 2nd – Sunday, August 6th, 2017
Get ready for nightly fireworks and free concerts. The Solano County Fair is a show-stopper! With livestock auctions, the Solano Community Showcase Talent Show, Blue Ribbon Competitions and a family-friendly, traditional county fair-vibe, Solano County Fair is an easy choice for a summer adventure.
Sonoma County Fair
1350 Bennet Valley Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
sonomacountyfair.com
Dates:
Thursday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 13, 2017
The Sonoma County Fair is a potpourri of events with something for everyone. Featured events at the Sonoma County Fair range from live music on several stages to horse racing to a full carnival with rides, games and prizes. There’s a rodeo, livestock contest, a special kids area and of course the huge Hall of Flowers (the largest in the United States), which has a different theme every year. The Sonoma County Fair is also a showcase of local arts and crafts. In a nutshell, the Sonoma County Fair is good clean fun on a grand scale.
Santa Clara County Fair
Santa Clara County Fairgounds
344 Tully Rd.
San Jose, CA 95111
thefair.org
Dates:
Thursday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 6th, 2017
The annual Santa Clara County Fair is coming. Head to the Fairgrounds to check out livestock, a carnival, shopping, entertainment including Twinkle Time, Capt’n Jack Spareribs, a hypnotist/magician + much more! Don’t forget our favorite reason to head to the fair: the fair food!
Napa Town & Country Fair
Napa Valley Expo
575 3rd Street
Napa, CA 94559
napavalleyexpo.com
Dates:
Wednesday, August 9th – Sunday, August 13th, 2017
Celebrate the Napa Town & Country Fair located inside the Napa Valley Expo! Come for the delicious food, check out the many competitive exhibits and dance & party all summer night to the amazing entertainment scheduled to perform on the Plaza Stage. Concerts at the Plaza Stage are free with fair admission.
Monterey County Fair
2004 Fairground Road
Monterey, CA 93940
montereycountyfair.com
Dates:
Thursday, August 31st – Sunday, September 4th, 2017
In 2017, the Monterey County Fair will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love! With exhibits, food, rides and of course, concerts! Concerts are free with fair admission.
Santa Cruz County Fair
2601 E Lake Avenue
Watsonville, CA 95076
santacruzcountyfair.com
Dates:
Wednesday, September 13 – Sunday, September 17, 2017
The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds host it’s annual county fair and horse show with an emphasis on technology & social media. Previous performers at the Amphitheater Stage shows featured Mickey Guyton, Great White and American Idol finalist & local celebrity, James Durbin!
Contra Costa County Fair
1201 W. 10th St.
Antioch, CA 94509
contracostafair.com
Dates:
Thursday, May 18th – Sunday, May 21st 2017
The Contra Costa County Fair offers something for every member of the family. A junior livestock auction, a cookout contest, entertainment, carnival games, roller derby (yep, roller derby!) and more.
You won’t want to miss Saturday night’s performance from Jett Benatar, a salute to Joan Jett and Pat Benatar and Sunday’s Fiesta de la Familia Day with Live Hispanic Musical Entertainment.
San Mateo County Fair
San Mateo County Fairgrounds
1346 Saratoga Ave
San Mateo, CA 94403
sanmateocountyfair.com
Dates:
Saturday, June 10th – Sunday, June 18th, 2017
Come out for great entertainment, live music, livestock education, famous fair food & drink and all the Fair flair you’ve come to expect from the San Mateo County Fair! See the pig races, a variety of entertainment, a horse show, a kids train, and all of your county fair favorites.
Sonoma-Marin Fair
4th District Agricultural Association
175 Fairgrounds Drive
Petaluma, CA. 94952
sonoma-marinfair.org/sonomamarinfair
Dates:
Wednesday, June 21st – Sunday, June 25th, 2017
One of the North Bay’s favorite summer events, featuring the hugely popular “Ugliest Dog” Contest, Pig Races, a Safari Adventure, a Culinary Pavilion and Wine Tasting. And rockin’ artists like Tower of Power, Jana Kramer, Loverboy and John Michael Montgomery performing on the main stage. Plus, catch Fiesta Latina featuring Grupo Brisas del mar, Banda Toro and Los Ángeles Negros! Sonoma-Marin Fair concerts are FREE with paid Fair admission!
Marin County Fair
410 Avenue of the Flags
San Rafael, CA 94903
marinfair.org
Dates:
Friday, June 30th – Tuesday, July, 4th, 2017
“Let the sunshine in” at the Marin County Fair as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love! Along with traditional Fair favorites (thrilling carnival rides, delicious food, loveable farm animals and spectacular fireworks), the Marin County Fair is known as “The Greenest Fair on Earth.”
The environmentally conscious Marin County combines the red, white and blue of America’s history with the green of American’s future in sustainability by integrating environmental stewardship at the Fair. One price includes all concerts (featuring The Commodores, UB40, Ann Wilson of Heart and more), fireworks nightly, and attractions and rides. Great family price, great family fun!
Napa County Fair
1435 North Oak Street
Calistoga, CA 94515
napacountyfair.org
Date: Tuesday, July 4th, 2017
Fireworks, karaoke, pony rides, a a classic 4th of July parade through downtown Calistoga, nostalgic games, picnicking, wine tasting (this IS Napa after all) are all part of this wine country favorite fair.
You won’t want to miss the live music, strolling entertainment, blue ribbon-winning exhibits and displays, barbecue, and not to mention the main event…an awesome fireworks display to celebrate a classic Fourth of July Celebration.
Alameda County Fair
Alameda County Fairgrounds
Pleasanton, CA 94566
annual.alamedacountyfair.com
Dates:
Friday, June 16th – Sunday, July 9th, 2017
Enjoy a special day filled with LIVE Music, Fireworks, Extreme Action Sports, LIVE Horseracing and Great Food. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular promises to live up to its name with non-stop, razzle-dazzle fireworks set to music performed by the Oakland Symphony and we will have a Salute to Hometown Heroes Video before fireworks!
Show starts at approximately 9:30pm, with best viewing at the Budweiser Grandstand (at the Horse Racing Track). This year, see premium live concert entertainment featuring Sugar Ray, John Michael Montgomery, Ann Wilson of Heart and the Bay Area’s own Shiela E.! All attractions are FREE with admission.