NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg Drops $2,000 Tip At The Waffle House

July 14, 2017 9:31 AM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KBCWtv) — On Wednesday night, ‘New Kids on the Block’ singer Donnie Wahlberg stopped by The Waffle House in North Carolina. After finishing his $82.00 meal, Wahlberg left an immensely generous $2,000 tip.

Wahlberg visited the restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina the night before his ‘New Kids on the Block’ tour stop. On Facebook, Wahlberg posted, “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years! So when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!”


Check out the 11-minute Facebook Live video the Blue Bloods actor posted:


For the steak, eggs, bacon, grits and tip, all total out to $2,082.60.

