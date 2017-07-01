Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy Garlic Festival
Christmas Hill Park
7050 Miller Ave.
Gilroy, CA 95020
gilroygarlicfestival.com
Dates: Friday, July 28th – Sunday, July 30th
 
Shaun O Neale 1400x2000 Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

Shaun O’Neale (credit: Gilroy Garlic Festival)

Now in its 39th year, the Gilroy Garlic Festival is one the Bay Area’s favorite annual events. This year, it’s expected to be bigger, better and bolder than ever before. Garlic lovers from all over will enjoy three whole days of garlic-related fun!

The garlic festival is bringing in the heavy hitters of the culinary world. On Friday, July 28th, MasterChef winner Shaun O’Neale will get in the hot seat with the “Pyro Chefs” in Gourmet Alley. Then “hot-foot” it over to emcee the Champions for Charity cooking competition.

On Saturday, July 29th, O’Neale will jump right back into the fire to judge the Great Garlic Cook-Off. Also, check out his cooking skills at a demonstration and book signing.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Chef Giada De Laurentiis attends the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Samsung culinary demonstrations presented by MasterCard - Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Pier 94 on October 17, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Giada De Laurentiis (credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

On Sunday, July 30th, don’t miss Emmy-award-winning celebrity chef, author and overall superstar Giada De Laurentiis will emcee Garlic Showdown. Where the pros compete and then move on to prepare one Giada’s own favorite garlic recipes on the Cook-Off Stage.

From their world-famous Gourmet Garlic Alley, live entertainment and free garlic ice cream, we just scratched the surface of activities at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Find out for yourself and don’t miss one of summer’s hottest (and spiciest) events!

Can’t Miss Events:
GGF Champions Charity 3000x2000 1024x683 Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

(credit: Gilroy Garlic Festival

2017 Gilroy Garlic Festival
Champions for Charity
Date: Friday, July 28th

The Second Annual “Champions for Charity” Challenge feature teams of local first responders competing in three rounds of cooking for a chance to win $3,000 for their charity. Details here.


GGF 2014 Vickroy Flameup Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

Veteran Pyro Chef Jon Vickroy demonstrates proper flame-up technique at the Great Garlic Cook-Off Stage. Don’t try this at home, kids! (credit: © Bill Strange Photography/Gilroy Garlic Festival)

Great Garlic Cook-Off
Date: Saturday, July 29th

Regarded as one of the most well-known cooking contests in the country, the Great Garlic Cook-Off attracts culinary competitors from all over with garlic recipes that run the gamut. 50 competitors move forward and eventually eight chef finalists will cook. Only one will dominate. First prize reels in $5,000 plus a crown of garlic. More details here.


GGF 2016 Show Off BBQ Champs 1024x683 Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

(credit: Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy Garli-Que BBQ Challenge
Dates: Saturday, July 29th & Sunday, July 30th

The Second Annual “Gilroy Garli-Que BBQ Challenge” that brings together an officially sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society contest on Saturday with a Backyard BBQ Ribs Challenge for amateurs on Sunday. Attendees can buy samples and votes for the “People’s Choice” awards. Details here.


512719744 Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

Giada De Laurentiis (credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Garlic Showdown
Date: Sunday, July 30th

Emmy-award-winning televisoin personality, Giada De Laurentiis will take on hosting duties for the hugely popular “Garlic Showdown,” where chefs battle in an Iron Chef style competition to win ultimate bragging rights and a $3,000 prize. The Food Network star of Everyday Italian will then put together one of her signature garlic-laced recipes at the Garlic Cook-Off Stage. Followed by a Q&A session with festival attendees to conclude her appearance. Details here.


117653226 Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

(credit: Getty Images)

Gourmet Alley: Garlic Ice Cream

Each year, the biggest draw at the Gilroy Garlic Festival is not the famous Gilroy Garlic Fries, garlic bread or even the fried calamari. Everyone takes a walk down Gourmet Alley for the exclusive Garlic Ice Cream! Yes, ice cream.


untitled 140 Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

(credit: © Bill Strange Photography/Gilroy Garlic Festival)

More Information:

Festival Hours: 10:00am – 7:00pm. Gates close at 6:00pm.
Parking: Opens at 9:00am every morning.
For Directions and more information, visit www.gilroygarlicfestival.com

Listen Live