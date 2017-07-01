Guide To The Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy Garlic Festival

Christmas Hill Park

7050 Miller Ave.

Gilroy, CA 95020

gilroygarlicfestival.com

Dates: Friday, July 28th – Sunday, July 30th



Now in its 39th year, the Gilroy Garlic Festival is one the Bay Area’s favorite annual events. This year, it’s expected to be bigger, better and bolder than ever before. Garlic lovers from all over will enjoy three whole days of garlic-related fun!

The garlic festival is bringing in the heavy hitters of the culinary world. On Friday, July 28th, MasterChef winner Shaun O’Neale will get in the hot seat with the “Pyro Chefs” in Gourmet Alley. Then “hot-foot” it over to emcee the Champions for Charity cooking competition.

On Saturday, July 29th, O’Neale will jump right back into the fire to judge the Great Garlic Cook-Off. Also, check out his cooking skills at a demonstration and book signing.

On Sunday, July 30th, don’t miss Emmy-award-winning celebrity chef, author and overall superstar Giada De Laurentiis will emcee Garlic Showdown. Where the pros compete and then move on to prepare one Giada’s own favorite garlic recipes on the Cook-Off Stage.

From their world-famous Gourmet Garlic Alley, live entertainment and free garlic ice cream, we just scratched the surface of activities at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Find out for yourself and don’t miss one of summer’s hottest (and spiciest) events!

Can’t Miss Events:

(credit: Gilroy Garlic Festival

2017 Gilroy Garlic Festival

Champions for Charity

Friday, July 28th

The Second Annual “Champions for Charity” Challenge feature teams of local first responders competing in three rounds of cooking for a chance to win $3,000 for their charity. Details here.

Veteran Pyro Chef Jon Vickroy demonstrates proper flame-up technique at the Great Garlic Cook-Off Stage. Don’t try this at home, kids! (credit: © Bill Strange Photography/Gilroy Garlic Festival)

Great Garlic Cook-Off

Saturday, July 29th

Regarded as one of the most well-known cooking contests in the country, the Great Garlic Cook-Off attracts culinary competitors from all over with garlic recipes that run the gamut. 50 competitors move forward and eventually eight chef finalists will cook. Only one will dominate. First prize reels in $5,000 plus a crown of garlic. More details here.

(credit: Gilroy Garlic Festival

Gilroy Garli-Que BBQ Challenge

Saturday, July 29th & Sunday, July 30th

The Second Annual “Gilroy Garli-Que BBQ Challenge” that brings together an officially sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society contest on Saturday with a Backyard BBQ Ribs Challenge for amateurs on Sunday. Attendees can buy samples and votes for the “People’s Choice” awards. Details here.

Giada De Laurentiis (credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Garlic Showdown

Sunday, July 30th

Emmy-award-winning televisoin personality, Giada De Laurentiis will take on hosting duties for the hugely popular “Garlic Showdown,” where chefs battle in an Iron Chef style competition to win ultimate bragging rights and a $3,000 prize. The Food Network star of Everyday Italian will then put together one of her signature garlic-laced recipes at the Garlic Cook-Off Stage. Followed by a Q&A session with festival attendees to conclude her appearance. Details here.

(credit: Getty Images)

Gourmet Alley: Garlic Ice Cream

Each year, the biggest draw at the Gilroy Garlic Festival is not the famous Gilroy Garlic Fries, garlic bread or even the fried calamari. Everyone takes a walk down Gourmet Alley for the exclusive Garlic Ice Cream! Yes, ice cream.

(credit: © Bill Strange Photography/Gilroy Garlic Festival)

More Information:

Festival Hours: 10:00am – 7:00pm. Gates close at 6:00pm.

Parking: Opens at 9:00am every morning.

For Directions and more information, visit www.gilroygarlicfestival.com



