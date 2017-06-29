Kendall & Kylie Jenner Slapped With Cease-and-Desist Over Unauthorized Shirts

(CBS SF) – Not long after Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner released a line of t-shirts where they slapped their images over classic rock album covers, they in-turn was slapped with a cease-and-desist letter from the estate of Jim Morrison and his band The Doors.

According to Rolling Stone, the band’s manager Jeff Jampol criticized the sister’s sense of business as they decided to sell unauthorized clothing.

“They’re obviously attention-seeking missiles who crave celebrity and being well-known but don’t actually do anything,” Jampol said. “It’s the polar opposite of the artists that they’re trampling all over. It’s just spitting in the face and on top of art and message and soul and legacy.”

As part of their new clothing line, the Jenners took rock t-shirts from Metallica, The Doors, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, then put their own images on top and proceeded to sell the shirts at $125 each. Their website claimed each shirt were one of a kind, worn vintage tees and inventory is low. “What you get may vary from your friends and what is pictured on site, as each tee shirt is a vintage original,” a disclaimer read.

A lawyer representing Voletta Wallace, mother of slain rapper Notorious B.I.G. also issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Jenners for a tee shirt that featured her son and Kylie. A disgusted Wallace called the girls’ actions “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst.”

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon tweeted a photo of a shirt designed with her husband’s image with Kylie’s face in the forefront. “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.” Sharon tweeted.

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

As of Thursday, the Jenners pulled the merchandise from their website and both sisters have issued a statement. Kendall Jenner tweeted an apology, saying “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway [sic]. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

