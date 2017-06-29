‘Fuller House’ Season 3 Premieres On 30th Anniversary of ‘Full House’

(KBCWtv) – OH MYLANTA! On September 22, 1987 the show that first introduced us to the Olsen Twins, Dave Coulier’s “Mr. Woodchuck” and John Stamos’ hair premiered on ABC television. Exactly 30 years later, on September 22, 2017, their spin off show Fuller House is set to premiere its third season on Netflix.

While guest hosting on CBS’ “The Talk,” Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner confirmed the premiere date.

Watch her announcement here:





Candace Bure, who plays DJ Tanner also confirmed the date on her Instagram. “Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!! #ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1 🤗🏡”

Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!! #ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes #Part1 🤗🏡 A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Hopefully, either Mary-Kate and/or Ashley will finally make their highly anticipated appearance as Michelle Tanner on the show. (We’ll take Elizabeth Olsen, if she’s not battling the bad guys).

“You got it dude!”



